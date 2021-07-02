Resident calls for council to ‘sort this pothole mess out’ after Northchapel incident

A pothole in Midhurst and (inset) Beverly Law

After hitting a pothole in Northchapel, horticulture consultant Beverly Law has called for more to be done to protect motorists and criticised West Sussex County Council for taking 26 weeks to reply to her claim for compensation.

Beverly, who now lives in Surrey, hit the pothole on November 3, 2020.

She said: “It wasn’t marked in any way. It was on an A road and there was no signage and no drawing around it to highlight the pothole in the road.”

After making the claim for compensation, Beverly was told 26 weeks later that the onus was on her to prove the council’s negligence regarding the incident.

Upon revisiting the offending pothole six days later, Beverly found that it had been filled in, but said repairs often take much longer.

She said: “Someone has to sort this mess out.

“I’ve been struggling to get hold of anybody. And for them to say it’s up to me to prove negligence and not respond, it’s unbelievable.

“I’m still furious. This is completely unacceptable.”

In response, a West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We take the maintenance and repair of roads in West Sussex very seriously and have a duty to take reasonable steps to maintain our highway network.

“We inspect our roads and pavements on a programmed basis in line with national guidance and carry out repairs according to a published set of criteria.

“We consider all compensation claims on their own merits to ensure they are dealt with fairly. The decision on liability is based on the facts of each case, and the law.”