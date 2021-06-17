Renovated Chichester parish centre officially opened

The Duke of Richmond opened a renovated parish centre in Chichester on Sunday (June 13).

The Duke of Richmond opened the church's renovated parish centre

Following a consultation with the community, St Paul’s Church oversaw an extensive renovation project for the building, which was first opened in 1993 and is used by multiple charities and organisations.

The Duke and Duchess of Richmond, Mayor and Mayoress of Chichester and the Bishop of Horsham attended the dedication service.

The Duke said: “St Paul’s Church was very special to my father, who dedicated the parish centre over 25 years ago, when it was newly built.

"I am pleased to support and dedicate the newly refurbished and extended parish centre which is to be used to continue supporting children, homeless, lonely, isolated, disabled and elderly in the community especially during the pandemic and beyond.”

