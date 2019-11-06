Remembrance trees planted for Nuthurst’s fallen men

The last memorial tree of a community project commemorating the fallen of both world wars has been planted at Copsale Village Hall.

The Nuthurst Remembers project was set up to place a memorial tree in each of the hamlets in the parish, with this year marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day and last year the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Sir Charles Burrell, of the Knepp Estate near Shipley, planted the spindle tree at the hall’s pumpkin day event last week.

Trees have been planted in Mannings Heath Common, Maplehurst Green, Nuthurst Church and Copsale, although no suitable site could be found in Monks Gate to commemorate the hamlet’s nine fallen servicemen.

Each tree was placed with a memorial plaque, and a leaflet has been produced with the names of all the parishioners who lost their lives in service.

Children from St Andrews school, Nuthurst, laid wreaths during a tree planting and remembrance service at St Andrews Church earlier this month.

The schoolchildren, many dressed in period costume, read the names on the roll of honour and said their own prayers.