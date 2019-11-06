Remembrance Day services to take place in Crawley this Sunday

Remembrance Day services will be taking place in and around Crawley on Sunday (November 10).

This year marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Second World War.

A parade will be taking place in the town. Muster is at 9.30am at Army Reserve Centre, Kilnmead, Northgate.

There will be a service at St John the Baptist Church, High Street, Crawley at 10.40am. Wreath laying will follow the service.

Also on Sunday there is a service at 3pm at the War Memorial outside St Michael’s Church in Lowfield Heath.

And there will also be a Remembrance Service at St John’s in Copthorne.