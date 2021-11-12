The service was officiated by the Rev George Butterworth, with head boy and girl Rory and Olivia giving the Roll of Honour in front of the memorial plaques in the college quad, readings by Clem and the Last Post played by Alfie. Wreaths were laid at the college memorial by principal Mrs Sarah Bakhtiari on behalf of the college, Old Shorehamers’ Association president Mr David Abbott on behalf of ex-pupils and Shoreham College Parent’s Association chair Mrs Sam Mackley on behalf of the parents.

Mrs Bakhtiari said: “This was a fittingly solemn moment in the college calendar, where we came together to give thanks and remember the sacrifice of all those that have fought in wars to defend and protect our way of life. The names of the 105 Old Shorehamers who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars were read out, and the Shoreham College community of 2021 remembered them. To put that in context, we currently have 71 pupils who would have been eligible for service in Shoreham College today. The scale of the losses are hard to imagine.”