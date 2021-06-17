Rare menu commemorating first flight from London to Brighton goes on sale in Sussex

The dinner recorded in the menu was hosted by local businessman and keen supporter of aviation Harry Preston.

The menu will go on sale at Bellmans auction house in Wisborough Green on July 15 and is expected to sell for up to £300.

It commemorates the first flight from London to Brighton which was taken by Oscar Morison in his Bleriot XI monoplane.

Flying from Brooklands Aerodrome, near Weybridge, on February 15 1911, he crash-landed on Brighton beach at ‘Banjo Groyne.’

He was unharmed and attended the dinner in his honour five days later.

The broken propeller from the flight has recently found a new home in Brighton Museum.