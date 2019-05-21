Rare honour as Thakeham family business wins second Queen’s Award

South Downs MP Nick Herbert visited the head office of Only Natural Products in Thakeham to congratulate them on the rare honour of a second Queen’s Award for International Trade.

Mr Herbert met the company’s owner and chief executive Keith Garden, and the team behind the award-winning organic tea ranges which include Higher Living and Dr Stuarts. The family business is based in Thakeham and their factory is located in Gloucester.

Last month, the Queen named 200 businesses as among the best in the country in the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise. This is the second time Only Natural Products have been bestowed the honour, the first in 2016, a rare achievement for recipients.

Charlotte Garden and Arran Elliott, both international sales directors for the business, will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace next month to receive the award.

Keith Garden and Mr Herbert spoke about the development of the business since they first met. The company has expanded its ranges to meet the requirements and tastes of their overseas customers. Higher Living tea is the second most popular organic tea in Australia, after Twinings.

Keith Garden said: “We were delighted to win the Queen’s Award for the second time! It reflects the great activity and passion from the team at Only Natural Products and popularity of our Organic Higher Living brand. We are an independent family company with big ambitions, and now on sale in over 55 countries and in some of the world’s biggest retailers.”

Mr Herbert said: “I am delighted for Keith and the team at Only Natural Products who I am proud to have in my constituency. It is quite an achievement to receive the Queens Award twice, and is testimony to their exporting success and hard work in developing strong business relationships. I wish them continued success.”

READ MORE: Horsham Rugby Club gets 3 more years of support from sponsor

Wisborough Green auction which raised £16k for charity in pictures

Horsham church celebrates 125th anniversary