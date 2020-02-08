Rail companies strongly advise against Sussex travellers during Storm Ciara

National railway companies are advising Sussex travellers to not use their train services tomorrow (Sunday) as Storm Ciara is expected to cause major disruptions.

Southern Rail, Southeastern and Thameslink have all strongly advised against people travelling by train tomorrow after The Met Office has raised its wind warning from amber to amber and yellow.

Southern Rail said on Twitter, “Storm Ciara is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain, with the risk of debris blown on the line, damage to overhead lines, fallen trees and landslips. We strongly advise you not to travel, unless it is completely necessary.”

Southeastern and Thameslink shared the same message to their followers on Twitter and on their webiste.

Network Rail Kent and Sussex said on Twitter, “Severe disruption is expected across our region this Sunday, and possibly Monday morning too, as 80mph Storm Ciara blows in. Please do check before you travel and follow @Se_Railway, @SouthernRailUK and @TLRailUK for travel information.”

The Met Office’s yellow wind warning criteria, according to their website, says there could be:

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Some roads and bridges may close

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

A Network Rail spokesman said a 50mph speed restriction on trains has been planned to cover every line in the southern region, which include lines heading to the coast from London Waterloo, London Victoria, London Charing Cross and London Bridge.

The spokesman said, “This will be in place from 11am until 7pm and disruption is expected to last at least until the end of the day and potentially into Monday morning too. Passengers are urged to check before they travel on both days.”

Southern Region managing director John Halsall said, “We’re going to be working as hard as we can to keep trains running throughout the day, with staff on standby across our region to tackle fallen trees and other debris, but these wind speeds really are extraordinary and we have to keep people safe. There will be disruption and I urge people to please check before they travel.”

For more information, visit The Met Office’s website or one of the rail companies’ Twitter accounts.

