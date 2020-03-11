Race for Life to return to Horsham in June

Race for Life will return to Horsham this June, with event organisers encouraging everybody to sign up to help fund research into cancer.

Cancer Research UK’s 5km event will take place in Horsham Park on Sunday, June 7.

Helen Curtis, Cancer Research UK’s event manager for West Sussex, said: “This year, our Race for Life events are open to everyone.

“We’re sending a heartfelt message to anybody who’s thought about signing up in the past but for one reason or another hasn’t got round to it.

“This is your year – please seize the opportunity to register in January and become part of the Race for Life community.

“Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. Participants take part at their own pace – taking as much time as they like to complete the course. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it’s a jog or a run.

“Although ‘race’ features in the name, our events are not competitive.

“Instead, the Race for Life is about our doctors, nurses and scientists working as hard and fast as possible to help more people survive.”

Events up and down the country help raise millions of pounds every year for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

To sign up to take part, visit raceforlife.org

For more information, call Millie Slater, Race for Life event and marketing intern for the south, on 07564 442101.