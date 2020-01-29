Puppy parents needed across West Sussex by Canine Partners

Midhurst charity Canine Partners is looking for people in West Sussex to become puppy parents for its budding assistance dogs.

The charity needs volunteers to provide its puppies with the love, care and skills they need to get ready for the next stage of their training.

Volunteers look after the puppies until they are ready for the next stage of their training

Puppies-in-training live in the volunteer’s home from around eight weeks old until they are ready to start advanced training when they are between 12 and 14 months, at the Southern Training Centre near Midhurst or the Midlands Training Centre in Leicestershire.

Trainers from the charity will be on hand to support puppy parents, as training involves home visits, one-to-ones, town visits and puppy classes in order to socialise the puppy and get them used to all situations they may need to be in as a fully trained canine partner.

Canine Partners trains assistance dogs to transform the lives of people with disabilities, boosting their confidence and independence.

The dogs are taught a range of everyday tasks including picking up and fetching items, opening doors and dressing a person.

They can even help to load and unload a washing machine and they can fetch help in an emergency.

To become a puppy parent you need to be aged 18 or over, work less than full-time and be willing to make a long term commitment of at least 14 months.

To find out more about becoming a puppy parent for Canine Partners, visit caninepartners.org.uk/puppy-parents, call 08456 580 480 or email: puppyoffice@caninepartners.org.uk

2020 Festival of Speed: Goodwood to honour the great all-rounders of motorsport