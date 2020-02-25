Pupils’ debate competition heats up as area semi final hosted by Hassocks school

A Hassocks school has welcomed pupils from a number of fellow Sussex schools to take part in a debate.

The area semi final of The Rotary International’s ‘Youth Speaks - A Debate’ team competition was hosted at Downlands Community School with help from Sussex Vale Rotary Club.

St Philip Howard Catholic School's debate team

Designed to support and encourage young people’s communication development, the competition provides public speaking experience and the chance to formulate ideas on topical subjects.

The four intermediate teams came from Burgess Hill Girls School, Bishop Luffa School in Chichester, Downlands Community School in Hassocks and Our Lady of Sion School in Worthing. The senior teams represented St Paul’s Catholic College in Burgess Hill, St Philip Howard Catholic School in Barnham, Hurstpierpoint College and Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Sompting.

Each team was comprised of three students, with two age groups: 11-13 years (intermediate) and 14-17 years (senior) and pupils spoke on topics as diverse as air travel, private school, protest, and Universal Basic Income.

Our Lady of Sion School’s team were named the winners of the intermediate competition, while the St Philip Howard Catholic School team came first in the senior category. Both winning teams now progress to the district final.

The individual award winners were drawn from across the different teams.

