Pupils at village school near Horsham in new ‘park and stride’ scheme

Children at a village primary school near Horsham are being encouraged to walk to school in a new ‘park and stride’ initiative.

A pathway near Colgate Primary School has been upgraded so that it can be used year-round by pupils and parents.

The new ‘park and stride’ route runs from the car park of the Dragon Pub at Colgate on to Forest Road and through to the village primary school in Blackhouse Road.

The pathway upgrade was supported by the Living Streets charity which promotes a national ‘walk to school’ campaign.

West Sussex County Council cabinet member for highways Roger Elkins said: “There has been an ongoing issue with parking outside Colgate Primary School and although the school’s Park & Stride initiative works well in the summer months, the public footpath that is used was not fit for purpose at other times of year.

“Alongside the school, our Local Transport Improvements team and Public Rights of Way team worked collaboratively to secure funding and get the path upgraded to an all-weather surface.

“This path now allows parents and children to ‘Park & Stride’ all year round and also helps Living Streets support the school with WOW, their year-round walk to school challenge, whilst improving road safety, congestion and air quality outside the school.”

Living Streets’ regional director Julia Crear said: “We know that not all families are able to walk the whole way to school but Park and Stride is an excellent alternative.

“It ensures there are still fewer cars around the school gates which improves congestion and air pollution, whilst allowing children to fit more active minutes into their day.”