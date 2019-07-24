Pulborough villagers get new sound system

A new portable loud speaker has been purchased for use at Pulborough Village Hall.

Horsham District Council’s Pulborough Neighbourhood Wardens, Carol Boniface and Vanessa Green, were delighted to be able to access funding for the speaker to help many of the village’s older residents who attend talks and seminars at the village hall and were finding it difficult to hear properly.

The funding was obtained from the Police Property Act Fund which uses proceeds of crime to pay for community related projects to help support residents.

Manager Denise Newson commented: “The portable system can be used in any of the halls and will make a huge difference to members attending now. It is a huge asset to the village hall and we hope to get many years use out of it.”

