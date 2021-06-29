Pulborough pals cycle 1,000 miles from John o’ Groats to Land’s End for cancer charity

After months of planning and several training rides in-between, Jack Evans and Sam Alford set off on Thursday, May 27 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Seventeen days later and more than 1,000 miles covered, the pair completed their challenge to raise more than £6,000 – enough to fund a Macmillan nurse for more than one month.

Both Jack and Sam have lost family to cancer with both sets of families receiving support from the charity.

Sam Alford and Jack Evans from Pulborough reaching Land's End to complete their 1,000 mile charity cycle for Macmillan SUS-210629-090906001

Jack said: “For our families, where visits can be scarce - especially with Covid - Macmillan has plugged the much-needed gap of physical support.

“The work Macmillan does has helped phenomenally in offering comfort at the hardest of times, giving a helping hand to those who have needed it.

“Macmillan have forever been exceptional and their support second to none - we really could not be more grateful for the work they do. The honour of helping this wonderful charity that has bought peace and comfort to thousands feels overwhelming right now.

“Thank you to those who donated to us throughout the challenge – it made every painful mile worth it!”

Jack Evans and Sam Alford from Pulborough at John o' Groats for the start of their 1,000 mile cycle SUS-210629-090855001

Josh Munns, Macmillan fundraising manager, congratulated the pals on their ‘remarkable’ achievement.He said: “Macmillan is doing whatever it takes to support people living with cancer right now from the moment they are diagnosed.

“But without help from people like Jack and Sam, we wouldn’t be able to support the people who need us. That’s why we want to say a big thank you to them both for all their efforts.”

For comprehensive cancer information and support, including Macmillan’s latest guidance on the impact of coronavirus on cancer care, visit www.macmillan.org.uk.