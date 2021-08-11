Pulborough gliding club’s new classroom facility opened by MP
Members of a gliding club in Pulborough were pleased to welcome the MP for Arundel and South Downs last month to formally open their new classroom facility.
Andrew Griffith cut the ribbon to the new single-storey extension at the Southdown Gliding Club on Saturday, July 31, before presenting the club’s annual flying awards for 2020.
The new classroom – funded with grants from the National Lottery and Sport England – is dedicated to the memory of former British Gliding Club chairman, club president, and long term member of the Southdown Gliding Club, Richard ‘Dick’ Dixon who passed away in May.
Andrew said: “At a difficult time for aviation, it is wonderful to see the Southdown Gliding Club going from strength to strength and introducing new generations to the sport. I congratulate all involved.”
Southdown Gliding Club is one of the oldest gliding facilities in the UK based at its own airfield at Parham, near Pulborough.
It is an all-voluntary club and an accredited Junior Gliding Centre.
Craig Lowrie, chairman of the Southdown Gliding Club, said: “It was wonderful to have Andrew open our new facility and now be in a position where we can train our new instructors at home to accelerate the ability to pass their gliding skills onto new members.”