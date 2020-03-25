Pulborough events company forced to reinvent itself during coronavirus crisis

A party and events company in Pulborough has been forced to reivent itself in light of the coronavirus crisis by preparing and delivering locally sourced meals to homes across the county.

Stuarts will be pioneering the ‘virtual dinner party’ by mitigating the distance between loved ones by providing the same gastronomic delights to different locations for simultaneous enjoyment.

By connecting virtually with your dinner companions, you can revel in the same prepared meal as them.

Donations will also be made to the British Red Cross from the meals sold, something founder Judy Stuart says will provide additional care to those that need it now more than ever in the community.

Managing director Angus Davies, said: “At present we’re all living in a world of postponement and cancellation. Eagerly anticipated weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries sadly delayed. For Stuarts, that leaves us available to bring restaurant quality dishes to the doors of those keeping their social distance.

“Putting 35 years of fine dining catering into practice, we’re bringing superbly created mainstays of the British menu to those marooned at home in the home counties. So we’re calling it ‘Stuarts at Home’.”

Utilising his years working in celebrated London restaurants, Angus has rallied the troops and assembled some of the great chefs of the capital who are currently at a loss.

By providing a kitchen for beleaguered cooks, Angus has managed to recruit Michelin starred alumni of the Glasshouse, Noize, and La Gavroche.

Meals will be prepared at Stuart’s culinary HQ in Pulborough and will adhere to the World Health Organisation guidelines and transported by refrigerated vehicles.

Local suppliers include Charlie’s Farm, Hungry Guest and Nutbourne Nursery.

Angus said:“If ever there was a time when you deserved something a little special, then this is it. Stuarts at Home will help you celebrate those special occasions in these most trying of circumstances.”

“Replete with DIY cocktail kits from Luca Cinalli, resident mixologist and graduate of the world-renowned NightJar, we can create beautiful dishes, oven ready, for you to enjoy at your modular shindig.

“For those looking for a more day-to-day repast we have meals for two, four, and for those who don’t have to share, dinner with decadent leftovers.”

Customers who would like to order a home delivery meal from Stuarts at Home can contact any time at info@stuartsevents.com

The weekly changing menu will be posted on Facebook and Instagram with full instructions on how to order. A friendly and informative voice can be reached during office hours at 01798 872288.

Delivery: Minimum order £50. Delivery £5 or free over £175 Discount of 10 per cent on orders over £250. Delivery Wednesday/Saturday (larger orders by request)

Orders placed via email by Sunday at 4pm for Wednesday delivery or 4pm on Tuesday for Saturday delivery

Delivery within 20 miles of RH20 1LY.

Instagram – stuarts_at_home - https://www.instagram.com/stuarts_at_home

Facebook – stuarts_at_home - https://www.facebook.com/stuartsathome/

For more information or to make an order enquiry, email info@stuartsevents.com