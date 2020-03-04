Pulborough charity pancake day raises £2,900

This year’s Pulborough Pancake Day saw 485 pancakes consumed and £2,900 raised for West Sussex charities.

The event involved chefs Lee Forbes from the Sportsman Inn in Amberley, Cathy Roberts from the Old Forge in Storrington, Jason Taylor Bowers and Kiel Pointon.

The chefs were supported by pot washer Padraig O’Shaughnessy, friends and members of the Macmillan volunteer team serving customers, and Louise Kaiser overseeing operations.

Donations from local businesses kept outgoing costs to a minimum, and the funds will be shared between the Macmillan Cancer Care for the palliative unit in Midhurst, the Pulborough Lunch Club that provides a weekly lunch for elderly residents in the village hall and Muscular Dystrophy UK.