Public anger over £4 million raked in by Horsham council from car parking

Stern public criticism has met revelations that Horsham District Council raked in more than £4 million from car parking charges and penalties last year.

Figures show that the council received an income of £4,072,999 from parking fees and fines for 2018/19 and paid out £2,523,569 in running costs - leaving a ‘surplus’ of £1,549,430.

Many people have taken to social media to vent their anger at the figures after the council said the surplus cash was ‘reinvested back into the car parks either as improved lighting, new pay machines or further enhancements to the car parks.’

Many are querying - if the money is ‘re-invested’ in car parks - why lifts in The Forum/Blackhorse Way car park have been out of action for months and why pay machines and barriers are faulty.

Mark Summerfield, on the West Sussex County Times’ Facebook page, asked the council: “How about fixing the lifts in Blackhorse Way to comply with the Equalities Act for starters?”

And John Bartley accused the council of being ‘disconnected from your residents.’

He told the council: “You need to ask what do your residents actually want, how can you deliver better value for money. Our council tax is amongst the highest in the country.”

Laura Toffrey described Horsham council’s assertion that money was reinvested back into the car parks as “a load of croc,” She added: “How long have the lifts have been out of order in The Forum??!

“I was told maintenance/repair work was due to start in the new year but no sign of anything happening yet! When exactly is the new year due to start??! What a shambles!!”

Anthony Wyithe fumed: “How many new parking payment machines do we need that don’t work and are unfit for purpose?

“Why is every single ‘improvement’ or update to Horsham made with such shoddy workmanship and either falls apart within a year or is out of order most of the time?

“Why is HDC so utterly useless except at wasting money that is desperately needed elsewhere?”

Niks Bee told the council: “A pity that you don’t listen to the public you purport to serve ... your attitude towards the people of Horsham is draconian.”

The public backlash followed a statement from the council saying: “Surplus car park income is reinvested back into the car parks either as improved lighting, new pay machines, or further enhancements to the car parks.

“The surpluses that the council makes from its car parks are used, together with our other service charges and council tax, to fund the council’s core services including planning, housing, environmental health, town centre events, The Capitol, Horsham Museum & Art Gallery and our parks and countryside sites including Southwater Country Park, Warnham Local Nature Reserve, Chesworth Farm and Horsham Park.”