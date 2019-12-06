Pub in the Park coming to Chichester in 2020

Michelin-starred pubs and restaurants are coming to Chichester next year with Pub in the Park.

Chichester will play host to the touring festival from May 29-31 when Michelin-starred chefs from award-winning pubs and restaurants will descend on the city, serving tasting dishes showing their signature style.

Pub in the Park is coming to Chichester in May next year

The event will also celebrate the very best food the country has to offer combined with great live music, chef demonstrations, top quality shopping and other festival fun.

TV chef Tom Kerridge and his superstar chef pals are taking Pub in the Park to eight venues across the UK in 2020 after the success of this year’s event.

Tom said: “Wow, what a summer. Pub in the Park was an absolute blast. I’ve had a sneak peek at the line-up for 2020, and wow, it looks good; tasty food, more amazing chefs and awesome musicians all in your local park.”

Steve Lane, Pub in the Park managing director, said: “We’re thrilled at the prospect of bringing our brilliant food, drink and music festival to eight towns in 2020 including two brand new venues.

“Tom or one of his incredible band of chef friends will be hosting each festival – watch out for more line-up announcements and tickets on-sale in January!”

Pub in the Park will be taking place on the following dates at these venues:

• Marlow: May 15-17, 2020

• Chichester: May 29-31, 2020

• Warwick: June 5-7, 2020

• Bath: June 19-21, 2020

• Dulwich: July 3-5, 2020

• Tunbridge Wells: July 10-12, 2020

• Chiswick: September 4-6, 2020

• St Albans: September 11-13, 2020

More information, including on-sale dates and line-ups, will be announced in January.

For more information and priority booking and a host of information visit the Pub in the Park website.

