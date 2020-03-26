Protests grow over plans for new ‘mini town’ near Billingshurst

Opposition is growing to proposals to build a new ‘mini town’ near Billingshurst.

A development company known as Our Place is proposing to build the 3,500 homes, along with schools, a health centre, road and rail improvements and provide employment space on a greenfield site at Adversane.

Adversane. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

But more than 1,000 local residents have signed a protest petition following the formation of a campaign group called BigSTAND whose members come from Billingshurst and Broadford Bridge, as well as Adversane.

They maintain that such a development should be on a brownfield site, not open countryside.

They fear that the proposed development would lead to a significant increase in road traffic and poor air quality.

BigSTAND chairman Julian Trumper said: “The message from local residents in the Adversane area is loud and clear. The Adversane new town plan is totally unsustainable and has no benefits for the community.

“We urge councillors to listen carefully to the petition from over 1,000 local residents, and growing daily, before any decision is taken.

“The proposed new town will destroy our rural environment and bring massive traffic chaos.”

But Our Place chief executive Kevin Bundy said: “The site would play an important role in meeting local housing targets for the district, but our proposals are not just about homes, they are about jobs and community creation, enhancing and protecting the natural environment, responsible development and providing infrastructure that supports a small Sussex town.”

The proposals have been submitted to Horsham District Council for consideration in its Draft Local Plan. No decisions have yet been made.