Protest petition launched in bid to halt development of ‘unspoilt countryside’ near Horsham

A petition has been launched in a bid to stop 3,500 new ones being built on ‘unspoilt countryside’ south of Horsham.

Developers Thakeham Homes have unveiled proposals to build the homes as part of a new ‘garden community’ at West Grinstead which - along with the houses - would include two new primary schools, a secondary school, shops, a pub and a new flyover at the Buck Barn junction of the A24.

Developers are proposing to build 3,500 homes at West Grinstead SUS-191115-162711001

But local residents are opposing the proposals and have launched a protest petition and a ‘Save West Grinstead’ website.

A spokesman said: “The impact of the proposal to build 3,500 homes in unspoilt countryside at Buck Barn will have far-reaching effects, especially for West Grinstead and Copsale and the villages of Partridge Green, Shipley and Dial Post.

“We understand that there is a need for new homes to be built in West Sussex and our Village Plan includes a proposal for more than 100 new homes on brownfield land.

“This must be better than random developments on greenfield sites on the basis of side deals between landowners and developers, with no thought for sustaining and maintaining unspoilt countryside.”

Thakeham Homes have not yet submitted a planning application for the garden community development but say they are ‘consulting early’ on the proposals.

To view the petition, see: https://www.change.org/p/save-west-grinstead-and-the-weald?recruiter=1016258124&recruited_by_id=05e4c630-ffc5-11e9-bd7a-5f0c6638e91d&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=petition_dashboard

See also: Thousands of homes proposed on land south of Horsham