Proposals for a ‘community fridge’ in Horsham to help cut food waste

Plans are being drawn up to launch a ‘community fridge’ scheme in Horsham.

The scheme - which aims to stop the wastage of food by sharing good-quality surpluses - officially launched in Littlehampton earlier this month.

There are proposals to launch a 'community fridge' scheme in Horsham to help cut food waste SUS-191028-161007001

And now organisers say they want to start a similar scheme in Horsham.

Founder Sarah Ranfrey said it was truly horrifying to see how much food goes to waste – billions of pounds worth across the UK – but businesses had few solutions for giving away items that are past their sell by date but within their use by date.

She set up Fare Divide, which will operate the Littlehampton fridge on a trust basis, as part of the UK-wide Community Fridge network run by the Hubbub Foundation.

Sarah said: “Community fridges are a simple way of making excess food from businesses and allotments available to the community. It can be taken by anyone who can use it.

“The most frequent items are fruit and veg but we have also had toothpaste, toilet paper and even a box of geraniums. It can be tricky because you never know what will be available when.

“It is about using excess rather than people buying things to donate. We have been very grateful to the allotment holders who have been donating over the summer and their produce has been very gratefully received.”

A 16-week trial of the scheme was run at Littlehampton Library before the official launch during which four tonnes of food was saved from going to landfill.

Fare Divide on its website is urging people to help set up a Horsham branch. It urges: “Please donate anything you can to help us get this project up and running as quickly as possible.

“Money will be spent on a Fridge/Freezer, ambient storage area facilities, insurance for volunteers and other items to allow us to be a compliant and professional registered Food Business.”

See http://faredivide.org.uk/horsham-community-fridge-project/