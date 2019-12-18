Project to plant 4,000 trees in Storrington gets helping hand from Thakeham children

Children from Thakeham have helped plant various trees around new manufacturing buidlings in Storrington.

Tesla Engineering, in Water Lane, is working with the Woodland Trust to plant more than 4,000 two-year-old saplings of mixed native varieties on adjacent land.

The children in the Thakeham Reporters Group of nearby Thakeham Primary School were accompanied by headteacher Samantha Norton to help with the project on Monday, December 16.

They were welcomed by Dave Cracknell, finance director at Tesla Engineering, and joined by councillors Caroline Instance and Fiona McConnachie, and Parish Clerk Owen Richards.

Caroline Instance said: “Everyone assisted in planting a tree and then did a tour of the factory which produces world class resistive and superconducting electromagnets for particle accelerators, gradient coils for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, coil systems for fusion reactors, and magnets for ion implanter machines.

“Truthfully some of the children found the mud and puddles more exciting. They are looking forward to coming back to see how the trees grow. The council and Tesla also hope to get WSCC to re-route an existing footpath so that the new woodland area can be better enjoyed by everyone in the community.”

