Private hospital near Gatwick earns praise from health regulators

Gatwick Park Hospital near Horley has been rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission following a spot-check inspection.

It had previously been rated as ‘Requiring Improvement.’

In a report out today (January 17) commission inspectors said the 32-bed hospital, run by Spire Healthcare, was safe, effective, caring and responsive to people’s needs and well-led across all of its core services: surgery, outpatients diagnostic imaging, services for children and young people, and medical care.

The inspectors said staff treated patients “with compassion and kindness,” respecting “their privacy and dignity,” and providing emotional support for patients, their families and their carers.

Hospital leaders were seen to be running services well, using reliable information systems and supporting staff in developing their skills.

The report highlighted that the hospital was focused on meeting the needs of local people, taking account of patients’ individual needs and providing opportunities for people to give feedback on the service they received.

Waiting times for treatment were cited as another strength in the hospital review.

The inspectors praised the way that the hospital had set up an ophthalmology laser treatment service and knee osteoarthritis service to ease pressure on waiting lists.

They also commended a new one stop service set up for children and young people with gut-related problems.

Hospital director Louise Holbert said: “The improvement in our hospital’s rating to ‘Good’ is a testament to the hard work, commitment and skill of all of our colleagues.

“They’ve risen to the challenges posed by the pandemic over the past two years, putting delivering exceptional care to patients and their families at the heart of everything they do.”

And Spire Healthcare chief executive Justin Ash added: “This CQC report is a fitting recognition of the dedication shown by my colleagues at Gatwick Park Hospital.

“From their focus on safety, providing personalised care and offering emotional as well as clinical support, the team puts patients at the heart of everything they do.”