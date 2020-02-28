Prisoners released from Amberley Castle dungeon after raising £10,000 in a day for St Wilfrid’s during Jail and Bail event

Five inmates have been released from the cells at Amberley Castle after raising more than £10,000 in a day for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The charity’s first Jail and Bail event had the culprits hitting the phones, social media and email during their imprisonment to encourage their contacts to donate to their £999 bail – or risk being left in the dungeon at the castle. Thousands of people watched on the hospice’s Facebook page as the prisoners raised £10,005 for St Wilfrid’s. Inmate Alan Easter, who is also a trustee for the hospice, said: “We were picked up by the police and charged with entirely fictitious charges. I, for one, was charged with possession of an excessively positive attitude, which I assure you was a travesty!” The other prisoners were: Denise Kelly, nutritionist and owner of Denise Kelly Limited, who was accused of possession of an excessive amounts of sweet treats; Karl Roberts, director of place at Arun District Council, accused of abhorrent and excessive use of business jargon around the office; Chris Halliwell, partner at Addison Law, accused of excessive delegation and an attack on the staff kitchen fridge; and Darran Fawcett, partner and trust manager at Irwin Mitchell, accused of being brutally meticulous about spreadsheets. The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Davina Irwin-Clark, instructed jailer Chris Blatch-Gainey to dispense rewards or punishments to prisoners throughout the day. Alison Moorey, chief executive of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, said: “We thank all our fantastic fugitives for agreeing to be locked up for St Wilfrid’s Hospice. All of the bail funds raised will help St Wilfrid’s support local people living with life-limiting illnesses to share precious time with loved ones.” St Wilfrid’s is holding second, Wild West-themed Jail and Bail event at Smith and Western Chichester next month. For more information visit stwh.co.uk/support-us/events/jail-bail-2020

Denise Kelly and Karl Roberts battle to avoid the stocks Buy a Photo

Karl Roberts makes a run for it Buy a Photo

Alan Easter in the stocks, with High Sheriff of West Sussex Davina Irwin-Clark and jailer Chris Blatch-Gainey Buy a Photo

Darran Fawcett in the stocks Buy a Photo

View more