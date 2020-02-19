‘Prisoners’ of Amberley Castle to raise bail money for hospice in event

An event that locks up ‘prisoners’ until they raise bail money for charity is to take place on Thursday at Amberley Castle.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice will hold its first Jail and Bail event that will see a group of ‘guilty’ prisoners arrested, charged with ‘terrible’ crimes and then banished into cells deep inside the castle.

They will then only be released if they can raise £999 in bail money, using phones and laptops.

The whole event will be covered by social media throughout the day with a Facebook Live hour for the inmates’ pleas for help.

Alan Easter, prisoner and trustee for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, said: “We were picked up by the police and charged with entirely fictitious charges.

“I for one was charged with possession of an excessively positive attitude, which I assure you is a travesty.”

Alison Moorey, chief executive of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, said: “We thank all our fantastic fugitives for agreeing to be locked up for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

“All of the bail funds raised will help St Wilfrid’s support local people living with life-limiting illnesses to share precious time with loved ones.”

The accused to be imprisoned are Alan Easter, trustee for the hospice, Denise Kelly, nutritionist and owner of Denise Kelly Limited, Karl Roberts, director of place at Arun District Council, Chris Halliwell, partner at Addison Law Firm, Steve Cropper, managing director of Gemini Print, and Darran Fawcett, partner and trust manager at Irwin Mitchell Law Firm.

For more information on the Jail Break, or to find out about taking part, call Alex Burch on 01243 755199, email fundraising@stwh.co.uk or visit stwh.co.uk/support-us/events/jail-bail-2020