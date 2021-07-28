Pride celebrated with garden party at Henfield care home

With the London Pride theme of ‘#You, Me, Us, We’, residents and staff at Red Oaks came together on Friday, July 23, to promote diversity, inclusion and education of the LGBTQ community.

Acting manager, Karen Poulter, said: “Today has been all about celebrating the LGBTQ community and as a home understanding of one another, it has been great fun for everyone. Our staff and the people who live here have really got involved with the celebrations and have really enjoyed themselves.”

A week of preparation saw outfits and decorations made ahead of the party, while the chef made a display of rainbow cupcakes.

A garden party was held at Red Oaks care home in Henfield to celebrate Pride SUS-210727-130922001

The day ended in a colourful socially distanced parade around the garden, and singing entertainment was provided.