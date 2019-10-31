Power restored after widespread Horsham town centre outage

Hundreds of people were left without power in Horsham town centre.

The power cut covered a large section of the town as well as several villages east of Horsham including Mannings Heath and Lower Beeding, according to UK Power Networks.

Horsham town centre aerial view of West Street. SUS-160428-141452001

The energy provider said 531 customers were affected by the outage, which was restored at 11.20am today (October 31).

A spokesman for the firm added: “We’re sorry for any disruption.”

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent auditions to be held in Horsham

Read more: Developers to outline changes to plans for north Horsham development

Read more: Jewellery and cash stolen in Horsham burglary