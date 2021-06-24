Worthing Borough Council has given South Coast Beach Leisure Ltd a three-year licence to provide deckchairs in three locations between Splash Point and West Buildings.

More than 250 deckchairs have been made available to hire. As those in need of repair are refurbished, the number will grow – and there could be up to 500 on the beach this year.

Local resident and director of South Beach Leisure Daniel Capstick-Dale said: “I am planning on making a long-term investment in the town. By providing flexible, clean, professionally maintained, additional seating at no cost to the Council, our guests are likely to stay for longer and spend more money in Worthing.”

South Beach Leisure director Daniel Capstick-Dale with councillor Kevin Jenkins on the beach

“This will also provide additional employment for local people.”

The agreement with the Council means the company is responsible for setting out and collecting the deckchairs, as well as maintaining them and putting them into storage.

They are available for hire for £4 per day, from 10am until 5.30pm, weather permitting.

Deckchair attendants will be wearing a uniform and will be easily identifiable to members of the public.

There will be up to 500 deckchairs available to hire on Worthing's beach this summer

Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for regeneration, said: “We know that the deckchair concession in Worthing is extremely popular, and as the weather is now warming up, we’re glad residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the use of up to 500 of them this year – and potentially up to 1,000 in the future.

“In March we invited potential operators to come forward with offers for the annual licence fee.