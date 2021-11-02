The launch was marked in Chichester at 11am on Saturday, October 30 by the symbolic presentation of a poppy to the Mayor, Councillor John Hughes and the Mayoress Councillor Cherry Hughes. The Poppy Appeal Organiser for Chichester, Paul Gaffney, presented the poppies.

Mr Gaffney said: “During the Remembrance Season the Royal British Legion has a stall at the Assembly Rooms, North Street, which is open every day from 10.30am to 2.30pm, offering 2021 metal pins, wooden crosses, red reflectors, wrist bands and other items exclusively produced by the Royal British Legion.

“Volunteers to assist at the stall, or with street collections within the City Centre are welcome to come along and offer their help. All that is needed is a photographic proof of identity and a proof of address.”