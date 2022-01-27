Pop Up Horsham’s ‘start up to success’ business workshop was a success
A start up business workshop was held in partnership with Pop Up Horsham yesterday (Wednesday, January 26).
Hosted by Mark Howard, founder of The Business Machine, the event aimed to advise new startup businesses and established businesses on how to avoid marketing pitfalls and how best to market to their client.
10 guests attended the workshop where Mark discussed key areas of running a business including the pitfalls to avoid when it comes to marketing and starting a business; who your customer is and how to market to them; and when is the right time to have a website and how to use it for maximum effect.
Guest, David Brooks, said: “Fantastic training session with Mark, and got far more out of it than I could have ever expected. Through his experience, different businesses he runs, and with a great personality he gave absolutely brilliant training sessions. When asked questions he was incredibly helpful being able to give additional information well above anything I could have expected so really pleased I attended and highly recommend Mark as he really knew his stuff. This training was all followed up with a personal email just a couple of hours later giving links to web sites specific to me and my new plans, and I know he’s there to help if I have more questions. Thanks so very much!”
Mark is working with Horsham District Council to organise more business based workshops.
For more information about The Business Machine, visit https://businessmachine.biz/about/