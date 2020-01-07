Pop queen Mabel’s manager cheered on by her former college in Worthing

A former Worthing student has won an award for her work managing singer Mabel, the most successful British female breakthrough artist of 2019.

Radha Medhar was one of the first to study music business and management at Northbrook College and graduated in 2007 with a first class honours degree.

Radha Medhar, left, at the Music Week Women in Music Awards with music creative winner Kamille

She is now highly respected in the business and was named Businesswoman of the Year at the Music Week Women in Music Awards for her work as manager of singer-songwriter Mabel.

Mike Pailthorpe, programme lead for music at Northbrook MET, said: “Everyone at the MET is so proud of Radha. She earned first class honours in our very first year of the BA music business and management course and we’ve cheered her on as an A&R consultant at Warner Music with artists like Rudimental and Mahalia, moving into artist management with Skepta and now, most successfully of all, with Mabel.”

Mabel’s UK top ten single Don’t Call Me Up is her biggest hit so far, topping one million sales.

Radha, who now lives in London, said: “I am so happy that I get to wake up every day and earn a living doing what I do.

“Although there are still not enough women of colour in positions of power in this industry, I really am living proof that things are moving in the right direction.”