Police urged to investigate destruction of South Downs wildlife habitat

Kirdford Parish Council says an area south of the village known as Townfield Meadows was ‘indiscriminately and aggressively cleared’ in early 2020, a month before ecologists were commissioned to carry out a Habitat Assessment.

It is feared that dormice and reptiles could have been killed or injured.

A spokesperson for Kirdford Parish Council said: “Kirdford Parish is proud of its rich biodiversity.

“With a third of the parish within the South Downs National Park, we are careful to ensure that all land owners, developers and competent authorities observe the law.

“Wilful eradication of wildlife and protected species is potentially a crime and should be investigated by the police against the appropriate legislation.”

Paul Whitby from the ecological consultancy The Ecology Co-op said: “The law protects some of our species from reckless or intentional harm, including the destruction of their habitat or place of shelter.

“This large scale habitat destruction was carried out before a legally required ecological assessment was conducted.

“The destruction of such a rich habitat is contrary to both the requirements of the planning system in assessing environmental impacts, and protected species legislation.