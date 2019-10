Police are to use ‘dispersal powers’ in Horsham town cenre in a crime crackdown.

Officers say they are responding to ‘community concern’ following recent incidents.

The dispersal powers will be in force for 48 hours until 3pm on Friday.

The move follows an incident at Horsham skatepark on Monday night when a 16-year-old boy was stabbed during an attempted robbery.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton but his injury was not thought to be life threatening.