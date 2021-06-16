Police stop speeding driver on A29
Police stopped a driver speeding on the A29 at Billingshurst yesterday evening (June 15).
Officers say the person was driving in ‘an anti social manner, breaking the speed limit and overtaking erratically.’
They say the driver was ‘very remorseful’ but was issued with a ‘Section 59’ order.
Section 59 of the Road Traffic Act allows police to give drivers a warning if they use their vehicle in a manner which causes ‘alarm, distress or annoyance’.