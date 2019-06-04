Police searching for missing person near Bognor Regis

Arun District Council has asked people to avoid visiting a park and nature reserve, as police officers are 'currently searching for a missing person' near Bognor.

In a post on social media, the district council said it is 'especially important' to keep dogs on a lead in Bersted Park and the Brooks

The full post read: "WARNING We ask that people avoid using Bersted Park and The Brooks, Bersted for the time being as Sussex Police are currently searching for a missing person. It is especially important to keep dogs on a lead if you are in either park/area."

A police helicopter has reportedly been seen in the area.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.