Police response after gunshots heard in Horsham

Police were called to Horsham Golf Club after gunshots were heard in the area.

Sussex Police responded around 9pm yesterday, January 7, after gunshots were heard by members of the public, according to a spokeswoman.

She said: “Officers attended and spoke with the group responsible for the gunshots.

“It was established they were legally present and no offences had been committed.”

