Police name man found dead in Chichester

A man who was found dead in Chichester has now been formally identified by Sussex Police.

Police revealed last Tuesday (June 4) that a man was found dead by officers in Brandy Hole Lane shortly after 7am that morning.

Police

Providing an update this afternoon (Tuesday, June 11), a police spokesman said: "A man sadly found dead in Brandy Hole Lane, Chichester, has been formally identified as Stephen Grant, 56, of Worcester Road, Chichester."

In its statement last week, Sussex Police said there were 'no suspicious circumstances' and the coroner’s officer was informed.

