Police issue appeal to find missing Crawley man

Sussex Police are concerned for a missing man from Crawley.

George Bryant, 33, was last seen leaving his home in the Bewbush area of Crawley around 9.30am on Saturday (25 January) but he failed to return, according to police.

George Bryant. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police

A spokesman added: “He is white, 6’ 1”, with short brown hair and a short beard, and he was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

“George could be travelling by bus or by foot and is believed to be in the Crawley area.”

He urged anyone who sees George to call 999 immediately.

The spokesman added: “If you have information on where he could be or believe you have seen him since he went missing please report online or call 101 quoting 1119 of 25/01.”

