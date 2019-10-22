Police investigate Billingshurst cat shooting

Reports of a pet cat being shot in Billingshurst have led to a police investigation.

The cat was reported to have been targeted somewhere near Forge Way, Anvil Close and West Street in the village.

Police say they were alerted to the incident on October 13.

A spokesman said: “A cat was discovered injured in the vicinity of Forge Way, Billingshurst.

“The incident has been recorded as criminal damage.

“Officers have engaged with the informant and advised there are no further lines of enquiry at this stage, however anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1160 of 13/10.”