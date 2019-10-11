Police in hunt for man after Crawley stabbing

Police have named a man who they want to interview following the stabbing of another man in Crawley, which is being treated as attempted murder.

Anton Reynolds, 27, is described as black, 5’ 8” tall with long dark black Afro-style hair.

Anton Reynolds SUS-191110-150954001

Police say he may be wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms and he has connections to Crawley and South London.

The 25-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds near the Southgate roundabout in Crawley just before 3.30pm on Friday October 4.

A police spokesman said: “It is now believed he had been stabbed in the fields to the north of the roundabout.

“He has been discharged from hospital, but will still need further treatment for his injuries.”

Detective Sergeant Joel Brooks said: “Our investigation into this serious but isolated incident is progressing and we are working tirelessly to pursue several lines of enquiry, and it is important that we trace Anton Reynolds as soon as possible.

“If you have any information on his whereabouts, do not approach him yourself, but get in touch with us.

“We are also continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with other information to come forward.”

Anyone able to help is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Edgbaston.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.