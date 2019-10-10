Police hunt for missing woman with links to Crawley, Gatwick and Brighton

Police have issued an appeal to find a woman thought to be missing in Sussex.

Justyna Greba, 35, recently arrived in the UK from Poland, Sussex Police said.

She has not been seen since checking out of a hotel in Horley, Surrey, on September 24, according to a police spokesman.

He added: “She has visited the UK before and has connections to Gatwick, Crawley, Pease Pottage and Brighton and has been known to sleep rough.

“She also has links to London and Reading.”

On occasions, Justyna is known to sit in a single place for hours, apparently staring and unresponsive, which has caused concerns for her welfare in the past, the spokesman said.

He added: “She is white, 5’ 5”, of slim build, with straight light brown shoulder-length hair and she was wearing a light blue top and grey jeans.

“Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1265 of 05/10.”

