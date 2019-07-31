Police deny claims officers told village pubs to close

Sussex Police has spoken out following claims a traveller funeral prompted officers to advise pubs to close.

The Six Bells in Billingshurst was closed all day yesterday, July 30, manager Lewis Martin told the County Times.

Police

He said police officers advised the pub shouldn’t open.

But Sussex Police has now denied the claims.

A spokesman said: “Claims that officers had advised pubs in Billingshurst, West Chiltington and Shipley to close as travellers moved through West Sussex to attend a funeral on Tuesday (30 July) have been denied by Sussex Police.

“Licensees who sought advice were told it was for them to decide who they did or did not serve, and not a matter for police.”

