“We are looking to discover who this male is,” said Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor.

Inspector Taylor said a ‘vigilant resident’ spotted the man ‘acting in a somewhat shifty manner’ at about 2pm.

He said: “Know him? Maybe you saw him get into a vehicle? Drop us a line then.”

Sussex Police have asked for help identifying this man seen in the Rowplatt Lane area of East Grinstead on Tuesday (August 3). Picture: Sussex Police.

Anyone with information can call 101 or get in touch online at www.sussex.police.uk.

People can also contact Inspector Taylor on Twitter @InspectorDarren.