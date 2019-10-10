Police appeal following vandal attacks in Billingshurst

Vandal attacks on public gardens in Billingshurst have led to an appeal for information from police.

Officers say that children’s play equipment and fencing was damaged in Station Road Gardens some time between 8pm on October 2 and 7am on October 3.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 135 of 04/10.”

Villagers say the attacks are the latest in a number of incidents at the gardens and prompted Billingshurst Parish Council to ask Sussex Police to step up patrols in the area.