Play areas in Littlehampton and Ford to be refurbished, based on residents’ requests

The play area at a Littlehampton park is to be given a better range of equipment, following a consultation with residents.

Linden Park is to be improved by Arun District Council, alongside Larksfield recreation ground in Middleton, the park in Sproule Close, Ford, and Longbrook Park in Felpham.

The play area in Linden Park, Littlehampton, will soon be improved. Picture: Steve Robards SR20011601

Dan Purchese, Arun district councillor, said: “We received a good level of response from the public, with some great suggestions about how these play areas could be enhanced.

“Therefore, we are really pleased that work is due to start on improving these four play areas at key local sites so that we can offer better play facilities for young people across the district.”

Wicksteed Ltd won the tender for Linden Park, where they will install a better range of equipment for different ages and abilities, including climbing units, a basket swing and exercise equipment.

The new surfacing will also make it more accessible for wheelchairs and pushchairs.

Wicksteed will also be doing the refurbishment works at Larksfield, includes a new and improved climbing unit, natural play items and a zip wire.

Kompan Ltd was selected for Sproule Close, where they will install climbing units for juniors and toddlers and a basket swing, and Longbrook Park, where there will be a pirate ship climbing unit, a four-person seesaw and improvements to the surfacing to improve accessibility.

The designs were all shaped by residents. The council said it had a good response to consultation surveys held last year and took suggestions from the 137 replies to various play companies, asking for them to come up with designs as part of the tendering process.

Weather permitting, it is anticipated that the improvement work will be carried out early this year.