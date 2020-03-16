Plastic free and zero waste shop in Cranleigh to mark 1st birthday with special events

A plastic free shop is set to celebrate a year of delivering waste-free shopping to Cranleigh by holding a week of special events.

For Earth’s Sake, in High Street, will mark its first birthday from Saturday, April 4, to highlight how anyone can live and shop more sustainably.

Events will include Indian curry making demonstrations from Anil, a day of all things Greek from Georgio of The Life Goddess, a cleaner living and greener soul day, and an Easter egg making demonstration.

Vanessa Ford-Robbins, owner of For Earth’s Sake, said: “It’s certainly going to be a busy time over the coming weeks, though a wonderfully busy time.

“We will have our first birthday celebrations with a host of special events showcasing what we have, what we do and how you can live a more sustainable life.

“A year on from our opening day we have much to celebrate, though also as a town and a country there is much more we can do for the planet, for its people and for our local environment.”

The shop, which puts the planet, people and provenance before profit, continues to be a valued and significant addition to Surrey’s zero waste, zero single-use plastics shopping experience.

So far almost 28,000 shoppers have left the shop without a single new piece of plastic in their bags since the shop opened on April 5 last year.

The shop will also be marking Mother’s Day this Sunday by sourcing a further range of waste-free goodies following the success of its first ever parmering day held on Saturday, February 29.

This will include products from Puremess, Savannah Salts, The Clever Cactus and Vinnie & Brigitte as well as hand creams, face creams, eye masks, reusable face/cosmetic wipes, bamboo face pads, bath salts and more.

Further details about upcoming events will be released soon.

To keep up to date, find For Earth’s Sake on Facebook or visit www.forearthssake.co.uk

