Proposals have been put forward to demolish a village pub between Horsham and Crawley and replace it with two new homes.

Developers want to knock down the Royal Oak in Friday Street, Rusper, and build a pair of semi-detached houses.

The Royal Oak pub in Rusper. Photo courtesy of Google SUS-190402-165352001

Plans were previously approved by Horsham District Council to turn the pub into a four-bedroom home but concerned nearby residents raised concerns.