Plans to develop Horsham golf course for housing denounced as ‘totally unacceptable’

A watchdog group has hit out at proposals to develop a Horsham golf course for housing.

Members of the Horsham Society say that building houses on Rookwood Golf Course is ‘totally unacceptable.’

Rookwood Golf Centre.

The golf course is one of several large sites that have been pinpointed for possible development across the district - but no decisions have yet been made.

However, Horsham Society members say they will try to persuade Horsham District Council - which owns the land - to retain it as open public green space.

Society chairman David Holmes said: “There is great concern that Warnham Nature Reserve and the Site of Special Scientific Interest would be adversely affected.”

The Government has told the council that it must build around 1,000 new homes every year.

David said that it was “therefore inevitable that very large areas of land outside of Horsham town will have to be built upon.

“Given this sacrifice, it is surely short sighted to give up a large open green space within the town.

“Horsham is a town of character whose charm is enhanced by its large open spaces, Horsham Park, Chesworth Farm, Warnham Nature Reserve and Rookwood Golf Course.”

He went on: “We should treasure these aspects of our town, open areas that help ensure that Horsham does not become characteristically urban, choked with buildings and cars, which sustains a level of birds and wildlife that is disappearing elsewhere, and provides everyone with easy walking access to green open space.”

Public opposition to the proposals is also being put forward and a petition - ‘No to Rookwood Golf Course future development for housing’ - has been set up.

Nearly 3,000 people have so far signed it.

See: https://www.change.org/p/horsham-district-council-no-to-rookwood-golf-course-future-development-for-housing