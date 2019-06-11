Plans to bring first official Pride event to Chichester 'well underway'

Plans to bring the first official Pride event to Chichester next year are 'well underway', according to its newly formed committee.

In a post on Facebook in May, Chichester PRIDE UK announced that it is 'putting all the important things in place' for the 2020 event.

The committee has today released more information about its plans.

(Front-Back) Stuart McGinley, Melissa Hamilton, Ashlie Bedwell, Chris Wood, Dawn Gracie and Darran Seacombe. Photo: Goble Photography

Its statement read: "Plans to bring the first official Pride event to Chichester next year are now well underway. Discussions about venues for the celebrations have started and the Chichester Pride committee is looking to help raise funds through sponsorship and fundraising.

"The aim of the Pride events is for everyone in the community to join in the fun on the day and make everyone feel welcome, it’s an opportunity for everyone to express themselves and be proud without fear of discrimination.

"There will be a welcoming party atmosphere and demand for an event like this in Chichester has been growing for many years."

Chichester Pride, which will be sponsored by Chichester Cabaret Club, said ‘everyone is welcome as long as they welcome everyone'.

The committee's statement added: "After years of hosting shows in and around the city, Dawn Gracie (entertainment and promotion) has been very proud to offer a space for diverse performance.

"It’s important to Dawn that the LGBTQ+ community are made to feel welcome across the entire city and being an ally and a part of the Chichester Pride committee, Dawn pledges to continue her support for the visibility of the LBGTQ+ community.

"The upcoming Chichester Cabaret Club Drag Stars special, which falls within the Festival of Chichester on June 21, will have a fundraising raffle in support of Chichester Pride 2020. Tickets are available from dawnsvintagedo.com."

A Pride Weekender event is also due to be held at The Chantry in South Street, Chichester from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30, with 'more fundraising events in the coming months'.

Chichester Pride can be conatacted via its Facebook Page